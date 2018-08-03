A/R: Police to meet GUTA for peace talks over attacks on foreigners today

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is set to hold a meeting with traders at Kumasi Suame Magazine today following alleged attacks on some foreign traders.
The meeting, which will be conveyed by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Mensah Duku, is expected to deliberate on restoring peace between local traders and their foreign counterparts, especially, Nigerians, who are into retail businesses.
The decision to hold meeting today, Friday, August 3, 2018, was after the police held initial meetings with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Nigerian Union Traders Association of Ghana (NUTAG) over the alleged attacks by some Ghanaian retailers on Nigerian retailers.
The meeting, intended to restore calm among the traders, was held separately with the two groups at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters on Thursday.
PrimeNewsGhana had information that, about 500 foreign spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine sought refuge at Suame Police Station on Wednesday over allegations that, they were assaulted by their Ghanaian counterparts.
Retail shops belonging to Nigerians were closed, leading to their refuge at the Suame Police Station.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Ghana, Chief Ikechukwu Obira said they “want the security agencies to come in. We are pleading with the commander, if he can mobilize his men and lead us to go back and open our shops. That way, we will feel protected; else those boys will come back again”.
The foreigners claim their lives are in danger after unknown persons assaulted their members and kicked them out of business.
