A/R: Policeman killed in highway robbery

Some unidentified men numbering about 10, on Tuesday reportedly shot and killed a policeman who was on escort duties on the Adansi Fomena road in the Ashanti Region.
Lance Corporal Martin Babah reportedly died on the spot.
The robbers reportedly made away with an amount of GH¢500,000 which was in a bullion Van, plus one AK 47 assault rifle.
A police situational report on the incident described it as "robbery and murder" and mentioned the date as of January 19, 21.
It is said to have happened at about 10:30 am at Adansi Nyankomasu in the Ashanti Region.
Lance Corporal Martin Babah was reportedly shot in the car.
The report said, "about ten young men unmasked wielding assorted guns, including AK 47 rifles attacked and robbed a white bullion Van with registration No. GT 543-19 from Ghana Commercial Bank, Dunkwa to New Edubiase, fired indiscriminately from the rear and facing the van.
The robbers attacked the Van on the section of the road between Obuasi and Adansi Asokwa Junction at the outskirts of Adansi Nyankumaso Community and made away with GH¢500,000.00).
Lance Corporal Martin Babah of Dunkwa Police was on board the said vehicle on escort and was reportedly shot by the robbers on the left leading to his death on the spot.
The van was being driven by Eric Amoah, 36-years and Emmanuel Boateng, 33years also an escort, Both men are personnel of the Delta Security Services.
The two private security men did not sustain inquiry.
The driver reportedly handed over the keys to the robbers to have access to the money in the van upon demand.
The robbers after killing the said police escort took away his AK 47 S/rifle No.6411/11 with 20 rounds.