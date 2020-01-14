Accident  : 34 dead, others injured at Dompoase (Photos)

An accident at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region has left 34 people dead while several others are in critical condition.
The incident occurred after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10.
According to reports, the crash occurred on Tuesday dawn.
According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Division Officer Abdul Wasil Hudu in an interview with Citi FM, the crash occurred when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake a vehicle in a sharp curve.
"We had the distress call around 12:25 am and we quickly a team was dispatched to the scene when they arrived they realised that they were two buses that had the collision and at that particular moment when we did the rescue, those who we observed to have died at the spot were about 29 and there was also one small girl who was less than a year old, before this interview I was told that about five people have lost their lives at the hospital......."