Accidents: Seven most dangerous Highways in Ghana

Some seven highways in Ghana have been marked as the most dangerous highways in the country due to the number of recorded road accidents on these highways.
In 2018 alone, there were over 13,000 reported cases of road accidents across the country, with about 15,000 casualties including recorded death cases.
According to the National Roads and Safety Commission report (2004-2011), 13 major highways in the country were assessed for road crashes within the 8-year period.
Read also: Prez Akufo Addo approves action plan to deal with road accidents
Some major roads assessed were, Techiman to Kintampo, Sunyani to Bamboi, Bamboi to Wa, Hohoe to Nkwanta and Nkwanta to Yendi, all of which recorded less than 550 road crashes and less than 1,200 casualties.
The top 7 were selected based on statistics and they are as follows:
1. Accra – Cape Coast road is 145 kilometres long via the N1 Highway. Within the 8-year period, there were 6,104 road crashes on that stretch with 7,465 casualties.
This means that consistently for eight years, 2 people died or got injured in road crashes on that stretch every single day.
2. Aflao – Accra road is 187 kilometres of the N1 highway and has recorded 3,919 road accidents in the year under review. 6,826 persons got injured or died from the incidents.
3. Tema – Hohoe road is 191 kilometres long. This stretch recorded 1,965 road crashes with 4,393 people being casualties. This makes it an average of 2 persons getting injured or dying from each reported accident on the stretch via the N2 highway.
Read also: Techiman -Kintampo accident: 30 burnt beyond recognition (Video/Photos)
4. Kumasi – Techiman This is a 126-kilometre stretch using the N10 highway. In 8 years, 1,702 road crashes were officially recorded on this stretch. This resulted in 3,481 casualties, indicating that each accident left about 2 people dead or injured.
5. Kintampo – Tamale, 939 road crashes occurred on this stretch within the years under review via the N10 highway with 2,523 casualties. The stretch is 196 kilometres.
6. Takoradi – Elubo The 130-kilometre road via the N1 highway has seen 839 road crashes within 8 years and 1,425 casualties as a result. 7. Tamale – Bolga On this stretch, 780 motor accidents were recorded with 1,696 casualties. The stretch is located on the N 10 highway and is approximately 160 kilometres long