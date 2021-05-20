Accra: ECG releases another dumsor timetable

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG has released another dumsor timetable for parts of Accra.
A statement from ECG said, "As part of projects to improve supply reliability and system voltages, the Electricity Company of Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Grid Company will undertake interruptions in power supply to facilitate the work of contractors at the various stages and times."
The sixteen days interruption will start from Thursday, 27th May to Friday, 11th June 2021.
READ ALSO : Energy Minister ditches ‘dumsor’ for ‘dumsiesie’, says $1.4bn saved after bold initiatives
Meanwhile, ECG on May 17, 2021, ended a similar interruption in power supply that affected some parts of Accra.
ECG released an eight-day schedule in April for some interruptions in power supply to many parts of the national capital.
The power distributor explained that the timetable has become necessary due to the ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, hence the need to shut down the transmission line, which will affect the Mallam Bulk Supply Point that supplies power to many households.
Power will be interrupted between 6:00am and 6:00pm, as well as 6:00pm and 6:00am in more than forty communities, which have been placed in four different groups – A, B, C and D.
The outages will be experienced by two alternating groups each day until the end of the exercise.