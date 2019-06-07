Accra Floods : Residents displaced again after Friday rains

Some residents in the capital, Accra have been displaced again after a heavy downpour which occurred on Friday morning.
The rains which began on Friday, May 7, 2019, apart from displacing residents rendered some roads unusable.
The floods forced some residents to stay awake all night as their rooms were flooded with water and their properties carried away
Speaking to Joy FM residents who leave close to Odaw river said:'' When the rains started all my clothes were carried away. I don't understand why they(dredge masters) keep the sand at the bank of the Odaw. It renders the entire job useless''.
Residents of Adabraka were not exempted, reports indicated that scores of residents as at 6 am stood in front of shops. According to them, they have been standing there since midnight. School children were also standing there shivering and feeling cold.
''The rains entered our rooms and the rooms are flooded. We don't have water to bath them for school. Their uniforms are wet. The water level was even around my neck''.
Also, Cecilia Aduku a pupil who was not able to go to school because of the flooding said that: ''Right now am standing here with my mother waiting for the flood to go down. I am worried my mates in school will be learning and I will be in the house doing nothing''.
Some parts of Accra were not left out as parts of Ashiaman, kaneshie, Avenor, Asylum down were all affected.
At the Accra-Kasoa highway, floods have completely inundated the Accra-bound dual carriageway, forcing motorists heading to Accra to drive on the opposite side of vehicles heading to Kasoa.
The Greater Accra NADMO Director Archibald Cobbinah said after touring parts of the Capital after the downpour the rescue team rescued 27 residents of some flood-prone areas
''Is the same issue of indiscriminate waste disposal, choked drains, and the multi situation has committed in this over the years. Our rescue team working together with the Navy was able to rescue 27 people around Adenta and some parts of Accra. We are keeping watch as the rains have subsided.No lives were lost'', he indicated.
Meanwhile, the Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea commenting on flooding issues said desilting the Odaw drains is one of the ''useless'' exercises he has witnessed as a Minister.
According to Mr Atta Akyea, without an attitudinal change in the handling of filth, desilting of the drains will be unnecessary.
“One of the most painful things that I have seen as a Minister is this useless exercise called desilting.“We have open drains in Ghana which I’m saying is antiquated. The world over every filth goes underground. They say that the drains should be subterranean so you don’t see the filth.
Also, Dredge Masters Limited the company which was awarded a two-year contract for the desilting and dredging of the Odaw channel and restoration of the Korle Lagoon to avert the perennial flooding in Accra said:
“The work we’ve done so far has reduced the flooding situation we witnessed at Circle recently. In fact, our work has significantly reduced flooding in the circle area,” Sena Adiepena, Operations Manager for Dredge Masters.