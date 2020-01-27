Achimota Prep. School is a public school - Deputy Education Minister

The Deputy Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has stated that the Achimota Preparatory School (APS) is a public school since it's situated on government's land.
This follows claims by authorities of the school that the Achimota Preparatory School is a private school stating that it is registered as a company limited by guarantee.
The Ghana Education Service (GES) in recent times, has indicated the intention to take over management of the school and convert it into a government school.
This development has not gone down well with authorities of the school stating that government has no right to claim its ownership.
But the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum in a rebuttal, stated that the school was established several years ago with the sponsorship of the government on a property belonging to the state, hence cannot be said to be a private school.
Commenting on the development on Class FM today, January 27, 2020, the Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum outlined reasons why government have the right resume operations as the owner of the Achimota Preparatory School
“All that I need to tell you is that the truth is in the middle, so, nobody should have entrenched positions; the entrenched positions will not help matters whether it’s the preparatory school governing board or it’s the Ghana Education Service, the truth is in the middle because the preparatory school cannot say that it’s a private school because No. 1, it’s on government land and 2, it was founded by a group of expatriates”, Dr Adutuwm said.
“Maybe the community, the management has added more facilities but the founding was to serve some expatriate workers many years ago, so, it wasn’t founded as a private school. I think it was by a group of people with sponsorship from government; that’s why they were able to build it on government land''.
He further indicated that : “So, (for), me the bottom line is this: I’m not looking at the adults, I’m looking at the children. The children are real human beings whose future should concern all of us and that is why it’s important for GES and the management of the school to sit at the table and resolve the issue and make sure that the children will have quality education''.
The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the Achimota Preparatory School (APS) have therefore vowed to resist any attempt by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over the school.
