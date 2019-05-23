Headmistress of Achimota Basic School denies kidnapping reports

The headmistress of the Achimota Basic School Edith Kyeremanteng has denied reports that two pupils of the school were kidnapped early Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
A hawker is said to have rushed to the school claiming that two pupils have been whisked into a car by a Taxi driver.
The headmistress and the school authorities conducted a head count of boarding and day pupils established none of them was missing.
There were reports circulating on social media that there was a suspected case of kidnapping around the Achimota Basic School but that has been quashed by school authorities.
The Achimota Police yesterday May 22, 2019, released a statement confirming that it acted on when the news broke out but the information given so far lacks some factual accuracy.
They, therefore, urged the parents/guardian whose child is missing to report to the nearest police station.
Kidnapping in Ghana has been on the rise lately as the country is still trying all means to rescue the three Takoradi girls.
Last month, 61-year-old, Nabil Makram Bashbous, Consular General and Head of Mission of Estonia, was on his usual morning walk in his neighbourhood when he was abducted. He was later rescued by police.
Again, a 30-year-old Indian businessman was abducted last month by gunmen in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital. He was also later rescued.
Below is the police statement
