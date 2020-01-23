ACP Agordzo finally released from police custody two days after bail

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo has finally been released from police custody after being given bail by an Accra High Court.
Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, who presided over the court on January 21, 2019, admitted Dr. Agordzo to a self - recognizance bail in the sum of Gh¢ 500,000 but he was kept in police custody for almost 48 hours.
His brother Cephas Agordzo speaking to Citi News on Tuesday expressed disappointment in the turn of events but confirmed today that he has finally been released.
“ACP Ben Agordzo is out of the Police Headquarters and he is now on his way home to join his family. He just went to court today to sign his bail bond and then went back to the Kaneshie Court to report and from there, came back to the police, packed his things and left. We are very very happy now,” he said.
ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo was on several occasions denied bail by the High Court after his arrest over his alleged involvement and contribution to the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group which the State claims had devised a detailed plot to destabilize the county.
He was charged with abetment to commit crime namely treason felony and was on remand in police custody.
Background
Lawyers of the policeman had argued that their client according to the law could be granted bail pending trial.
In their arguments before the court, the lawyers led by Martin Kpebu said their client was entitled to bail and will make himself available for investigations or trial if needed.
But the courts had always dismissed these applications for his release.
On one of the occasions, for instance, his bail application was denied after the High Court in Accra described it as premature due to the fact that investigations on the case were still ongoing.
The judge, George Buadi also said the position of the applicant as a senior police officer can make him influence ongoing investigations.
The family of the accused senior police officer had made claims that personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service were scheming to plant false evidence on his electronic gadgets.
A brother to the suspect, Cephas Agordzo, alleged that the CID personnel used dubious means to seize the gadgets after the family resisted attempts by the investigators to conduct a search on the gadgets without the presence of witnesses.