CID wants to plant evidence on ACP Agordzor's gadgets - Family alleges

Family of ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor has alleged that personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department, CID are planning to plant false evidence on the electronic gadgets of the police who is standing trial for treason.
According to them, the police in their latest action have seized the phones of the suspect, laptop and tablet six weeks after his arrest and detention.
Brother of the suspect, Cephas Agordzor in an interview with Citi FM alleged that the police used unlawful means to secure the gadgets after the family resisted attempts by the investigators to conduct a search on the gadgets without the presence of witnesses.
"Our counsel also came and they have given him the court order that empowered them to come for this gadgets, the agreement was the third person should keep the gadget when we are already the two parties will go to the third person take the gadgets with our representatives to find whatever information they want, which they have breached now because they went for the gadgets on order without our notice, our fear this that since they have taken it from us without our notice and presence, IT system now is such that they can go plant anything on the machine..."
ACP Agordzor is expected in court today for his trial to continue.
ACP denied bail
Accra High Court last month denied bail to ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor. According to the court, the application is premature due to the fact that investigations are still ongoing.
The Judge, George Buadi also said the position of the applicant could allow him to influence ongoing investigations, the ruling follows applications by lawyers for ACP Agordzor who argued that per law their client is entitled to bail.
ACP Agordzor has been charged with abetment to commit crime namely treason felony and is currently on remand in police custody.
ACP Agordzor's lawyers at his appearance at the district court last week challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case in a bid to have their client freed but failed as the court ruled that it was clothed with jurisdiction to hear the matter.