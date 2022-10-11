Aflao: Armed robbers raid Star Oil filling station, kill security man

A group of armed men attacked a Star Oil Filling Station at Tojeh on the Accra Aflao Stretch of the main road and allegedly killed a private security man on duty.
The incident is said to have happened on Monday, October 10, 2022.
In a statement, the Police Service said they have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators and 'will surely get them arrested to face justice.'
"The Police are on a manhunt for a group of armed men who shot and killed a security man when they attacked and robbed the Star Oil Filling Station at Tojeh on the Accra Aflao Stretch of the main road on 10th October 2022.
We will surely get them arrested to face justice," the statement said.