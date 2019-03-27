AG defends gov't inability to prosecute Nyantakyi, blames Anas for slow pace

The Attorney General Ms. Gloria Akufo-Addo has defended the government's inability to prosecute former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for his role in the Ghana football corruption exposé.
According to the Attorney General, the blame should rather go to the investigative team Tiger Eye PI for their inability to provide additional details.
This comment comes on the back of the head of Tiger Eye PI Anas Aremeyaw Anas who started an online petition earlier this week after the AG's department failed to take any action against Mr. Nyantakyi almost a year after the Number 12 exposé.
This the AG says is not fair and his office is waiting for additional details to move forward with the issue.
"We will see prosecution because we have made that decision, but we need to have the full evidence and that may impact on what we have in draft now, I am surprised that the impression is being given that we are not eager to prosecute and that is not fair to this office particularly because we have been dealing directly with Anas and he knows the efforts we have been putting into this"
"We have indicated what we need to move on with the case and he has not supplied to us yet," she told the BBC.
Though Anas has decided not to speak on record, according to Joy News he says his online petition was to protest the sluggish process of the investigations.
Mr Nyantakyi was captured in a secret recording by Anas allegedly demanding bribes on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana (USD5m); Vice President of the Republic of Ghana (USD3m); Minister for Roads & Highways (USD2m) and the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.
This led to his resignation as the GFA boss and was subsequently banned by FIFA from all football-related activities.
