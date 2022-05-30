Aggrieved NABCo trainees threaten strike 

Some aggrieved beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCo) have served notice they will embark on strike if government does not meet their demands by Friday, June 10.
According to them, they have not received any allowances from government since being directed to remain at post after the programme came to an end in October, last year.
“Seven months down the line, we were directed to remain at post until permanent arrangements, we have worked assiduously, but unfortunately on an empty stomach accruing to a sum of GH¢4,900.00.
“All efforts to get government to pay these allowances have been fruitless upon official petitions and calls to your outfit,” a letter written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NABCo said.
The letter was signed by Frank Quansah, the National Secretary of the Coalition of NABCO Trainees (CONAT), and copied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.
“We have been crippled penniless and highly indebted and therefore demand that the government pays all the arrears due us before 10th June, 2022 and also make sure that the promise for permanent jobs is fulfilled immediately for trainees to exit the scheme peacefully before severe starvation takes us to our graves.”
The programme was introduced in 2018 as one of the policies of the Ajkufo-Addo-led government to ease unemployment in the country.
But it ended in 2021.
However, a directive was issued for all trainees to remain at post until further instructions.