UTAG, other labour unions postpone intended strike

The Four worker unions in the public universities of Ghana have released a statement announcing the suspension of their intended strike over conditions of service.
The decision comes after a meeting held between the Union and the NLC.
After the deliberations, the Commission directed that the Employer should hold meetings with the four (4) Labour Unions on Friday, 14th October 2022, and Monday, 17th October 2022 to “discuss terms of payment and other related matters."
The parties are to report back to the Commission on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at 3 pm.
The unions which includes the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA) had earlier threatened to to withdraw its services if the government fails to pay the Book and Research allowance agreed upon.
They accused their employer of hoarding payment of their book and research allowances.
They also accused the government of intending to reverse an upward adjustment of their maintenance and off campus allowances.
They contend that, this is contrary to a Memorandum of Understanding they signed on June 16, 2021.
“The concerned Labour Unions are admonishing all the rank and file of their membership to remain calm and steadfast, that it will resist any attempt by the Employer to vary the terms of their agreed Conditions of Service without due process. The Unions also take this opportunity to advice the Employer to be circumspect as we do not take delight in disrupting the academic calendar, nevertheless, when compelled to do so, we will not hesitate. Therefore, the Employer should immediately rescind its intension to vary our conditions of service, else, teaching, and related activities on all the campuses will be withdrawn with effect from Wednesday, 5th October 2022,” they said at a press conference.
The Union have however warned to embark on an indefinite strike if the scheduled meetings should yield no result.