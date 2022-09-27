Aisha Huang, 3 others denied bail again

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang and her three accomplices have been denied bail once again.
Ruling on the bail application for lawyers of the galamsey queen Aisha Huang, Circuit Court judge Samuel Bright Acquah said the future of the nation is under threat.
He indicated that the accused will remain in police custody as investigations continue.
Miss Huang and three others are accused of engaging in illegal mining, and the sales of minerals without license.
They have all pleaded not guilty but remain in police custody.
Prosecutors say investigations have revealed that the accused persons entered the country illegally and that alone is enough basis to make them remain in police custody.
The accused are however expected to be in court on October 12, 2022.
The Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame weeks ago filed fresh charges against Aisha Huang in respect of mining offences she committed in Ghana between the years 2015 and 2017.
The 4 counts of charges are
“undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 995)”.
The second charge is “facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 995)”.
The third charge is “illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573)”, and the fourth “entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to Section 20(4) of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573)”.