Aisha Huang goes to court today

Aisha Huang is set to appear at an Accra Circuit Court today Wednesday, September 14, 2022 after being accused of engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without valid license.
The notorious illegal miner is standing trial with three other Chinese nationals; Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and their pleas are yet to be taken.
READ ALSO: Oppong Nkrumah reacts to Akufo-Addo's 'not sure if Aisha Huang was deported' comment
Before being arrested on September 5, 2022, Aisha Huang was said to have been deported in 2018 because of her illegal mining activities.
The deportation was criticised as many felt she should have been prosecuted instead.
Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has given Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame his full support to prosecute Aisha Huang following her re-arrest for engaging in illegal mining.
The President also urged the Judiciary to ensure that Aisha Huang is subjected to the full punishments as enshrined in the minerals and mining Act as amended ACT 2019 (ACT 995).
The President on Tuesday, however in an interview with Stone City FM, a Ho-based radio station, as part of his tour of the Volta Region expressed doubts whether Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang was deported from Ghana in 2018 as he has no confirmation on the actions taken by state actors.
“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported, or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it,” he said.
“But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents”, he said.