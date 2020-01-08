Akropong rape case : Police requests for more time at court to conclude investigations

The Eastern Regional Police Command has indicated that they requested more time from the court to conclude investigations into the alleged rape case at the Akropong School of the blind in the Eastern Region.
According to the police, they needed enough time to conclude investigations to start the trial of the case.
The latest development follows the last hearing of the matter which was Monday, January 6, 2020.
The accused Chaplain of the Akropong School for the Blind, Rev. Ebenezer Afful Eshun, has been remanded into police custody and asked to reappear on January 20.
Commenting on the development on Starr FM, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh indicated that the suspect has been remanded adding the next date of hearing of the matter is January 20
''The chaplain after his arrest was remanded by a district court at Akropong to enable us to conclude our investigations. He was asked to reappear on January 6. He reappeared before the district court, his lawyers pleaded to the court to grant him bail but the court insisted that because they don't have jurisdiction they advised them to go to a higher court because he should have been arraigned before a circuit court but because of some reasons beyond the control of the police, he was arraigned at the district court''.
''He was asked to reappear on January 20, 2020. We are getting alot of cooperations from people in regards to evidence to assist us in investigations and we asked of more time from the court and confident by January 20 we will complete investigations. As we are on it we will quickly send a duplicate docket to the Attorney General's office for advice and take it from there. We will do all we can to ensure the lady gets justice.''
READ ALSO: Akropong School for the Blind sets up Committee to investigate sexual assault
He added that the victim is faring well and receiving some psychological assistance to overcome the trauma she went through.
The suspect who doubles as the Chairman of the disciplinary committee of the school is said to have raped a visually impaired female student in one of the classrooms and some students captured the incident in a video and took the boxer shorts of the chaplain.
Following the incident, the parents of the victim and some students who had complained about the conduct of the Chaplain reported the matter to the police and he was arrested.
READ ALSO:E/R : Police arrest Chaplain over alleged rape of Akropong blind student