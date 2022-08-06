Akufo-Addo appoints new national security, NIB bosses

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Edward Asomani as the new National Security Coordinator.
Until his appointment, Mr Asomani, was the Deputy National Security Coordinator.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin on Friday August 5.
The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.
The National Security Coordinator Amb. Maj Gen (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, according to the statement, has been reassigned with effect from Monday August 8th, 2022 to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.
The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo in response to growing insecurity linked to violent extremism in the region.
The President has also appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe to act, with effect from Monday 8th August 2022 as Director-General of of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
“Confirmation of his appointment also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the statement stressed.
This comes after Mr Akufo-Addo appointed Mr Kwaku Domfeh as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.