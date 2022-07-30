Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of Dome-Kitaase road

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 22, 2022, cut the sod for the construction of the $35 million Dome-Kitaase Road.
The twenty-three-kilometre stretch of road connects the Accra to Kumasi road to the Accra-Aburi-Koforidua road, and provides an alternate route to road users between Accra and Aburi.
The road also provides access to Ashesi University, one of our nation’s foremost Universities.
The rehabilitation of the Dome-Kitase Road is being funded by the Government of Ghana and the Kuwaiti Fund.
The works, estimated at thirty-five million dollars ($35 million) and scheduled to be completed within twenty-four (24) months, are being undertaken by M/S First Sky Construction Ltd, one of the best road construction companies in the country.