Akufo-Addo delivers SONA on March 9

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) address in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The President's last SONA was on January 5, 2021, when he ended his first term.
The SONA will also be the first of the Eighth Parliament.
The event is expected to come off at 2p.m. on March 9 at Parliament.
The event will also be held under the observance and compliance of all the COVID-19 protocols, thus only invited guests would be admitted.
READ ALSO: Independence Day: Let's not allow our energies to be sapped by failures of the past - Akufo-Addo
The event will be held at the Dome within the precincts of Parliament in accordance to the COVID-19 protocols. Also, in observing the protocols, the event will be strictly by invitation and only accredited media will be allowed to cover in person.
Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after a three-week closure.
The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, suspended activities of the House after 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) and over 150 staff tested positive for the virus.
Members and staff have been tested once again ahead of the resumption of activities in the house.
The SONA is a constitutional obligation as stipulated in Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”