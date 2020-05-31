Akufo-Addo expected to address Ghanaians as ban on public gathering, border closure ends today

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his tenth update on measures taken against the spread of the COVID-19 on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Today marks the end of the ban on public gathering as well as the closure of Ghana's borders.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce a roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions this week.
Over the past weeks, President Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana's fewer COVID-19 deaths are a positive sign to ease some of the restrictions in place.
According to Prime News sources, President Akufo-Addo will allow public and individual institutions of higher learning to reopen to final-year students who are sitting public examinations i.e; Public and private universities final year students, Colleges and Technical Universities final year students, Senior High and Junior High schools final year students as long as they can prove their capacity to meet safety regulations.
Also, the ban on the closure of borders may be extended but will make room for some stranded Ghanaians outside to come into the country.
The Ghana Health Service on May 30, 2020 reported that Ghana's coronavirus cases have increased to 7,768.
According to the Service, 152 new cases have been recorded since the last update on Friday.
However, one person has lost his life to the coronavirus bringing Ghana’s death count to 35.
Meanwhile, 119 people have recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 2,540. The active cases now stand at 5,193.
Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Western Region, Central Region, and the Northern Region all recorded new cases.