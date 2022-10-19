Akufo-Addo vows to shame detractors

President Akufo-Addo says his works in the Ashanti Region will soon put his detractors to shame.
The President who was speaking during the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday said, his administration has been committed to the development of the Ashanti Region and all parts of the country.
“All those who have been saying bad things about me would be shamed today, tomorrow and tomorrow’s next”, he stated in the local Twi parlance.
Acknowledging the current difficulties of the country currently, the president said, “Inspite of the current challenges confronting the country which I know will be over soon, I continue to be excited about the prospects ahead. And I urge all to join hands to build the Ghana we want”.
Touching on the construction of the 4-tier interchange, the president stressed that work will be completed on schedule and that the contractor has been admonished to ensure movement of commuters is not hindered.
President Akufo-Addo who touted his government’s achievements in road infrastructure in the Ashanti region, revealed the region has since 2017 benefited from 295 kilometres of road projects as government tackles road infrastructure holistically across the country.
“Apart from this project, Government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of Ghana shall have quality, all-weather roads.”
“In the Ashanti Region alone, the Akufo-Addo Government has completed asphalt overlay of two hundred and ninety-five kilometres (295kms) of roads since 2017.
“Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, that is in Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South.”
The President has been under fire following his comments relating to demands from residents of the Kwabre East Constituency for their road to fixed, but speaking just a day after the controversy, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the government is committed to providing good roads for Ghanaians.