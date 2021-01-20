Alban Bagbin orders all MPs to undergo compulsory Covid-19 test

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has ordered all Members of Parliament to get tested for Covid-19.
This he believes will help to reduce the spread of the virus should anyone test positive.
His directive follows the death of some prominent persons in the last few days which many have linked to the virus.
Mr Bagbin says the test will begin from today January 20 to January 22, 2021.
READ ALSO: New Covid-19 variant travels 50-70 times faster than old one - GHS
"All Members of Parliament are requested to avail themselves for this important medical screening exercise. It starts from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd January. Covid-19 is real and deadly, at the end of the day if we find out some members refused the screening we will advice ourselves".
Ghana's COVID-19 infection rates are skyrocketing and include new strains of the virus not before seen in the country, filling treatment centres and threatening to overwhelm the health system, President Akufo-Addo said last Sunday.
Since Jan. 5, the number of active cases has risen to 1,924 from about 900, Akufo-Addo said in a speech. There are now 120 severe cases, up from 18 a week ago.
Ghana is not yet close to a peak seen during the first wave of infections in the middle of last year, but could quickly reach that level if cases keep rising at the current rate.
If they do, the president said he would impose another partial lockdown, despite worries about what that would do to one of West Africa's largest economies.