All contacts of UG COVID-19 patient test negative

Profile of Ghana Under-15 coach Samuel Boadu In today’s profiling, our focus is on the Head Coach of the Ghana Under-15s.…

Harry Kane wants June cut-off for Premier League season Harry Kane fears the Premier League season may not be completed following the…

The military maltreating persons found flouting Covid-19 lockdown directives (Videos) Some videos making the rounds on social media and sighted by Prime News Ghana…

Coronavirus: Prince Charles out of virus self-isolation The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of…