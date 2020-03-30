All contacts of UG COVID-19 patient test negative

The University of Ghana has revealed that persons who were identified as contacts to a non-resident student who tested positive for COVID-19 have all tested negative.
The contacts were made up of Eighty-two students and twelve employees.
They were kept at a quarantine facility on campus for easy monitoring, feeding and provision of psychological support till the end of the quarantine period after which tests were conducted on them
They have all gone through the 14-day mandatory quarantine period and are now free to go home after testing negative.
It will be recalled that on March 13, 2020 a non-resident student of the university who had returned from an international trip tested positive to COVID-19.
The UG management in a statement said: " The University of Ghana is pleased to inform members of the university community and the public that all University's primary contacts (studets and staff) of the reported COVID-19 patient from the University have tested negative for the coronavirus after going through the mandatory 14-day period of quarantine."
Ghana has so far recorded 152 cases of the pandemic. Five of the affected have died whilst two have recovered.