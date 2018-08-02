Bolga: First Allied Savings & Loans cash trapped, customers given GHS100 each day

Thousands of customers of First Allied Savings and Loans Limited branch at Bolga in the Upper East Region have not been able to access their deposits for the past month.
PrimeNewsGhana's visit to the branch on Thursday, August 2 indicates that for the past one month,
“How can I have GHS10,000 and I want to withdraw GHS5,000, only for the bank to be giving me GHS100 every day", a customer told PrimeNewsGhana.
The customers are calling on the Bank of Ghana to as a matter of urgency, come to their aid since their deposits have been locked up.
An effort to speak with authorities was not successful at the time of filling this story.
The First Allied Savings and Loans cash trap comes a day after the Bank of Ghana announced that it has revoked the licenses of five banks and put them together as Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.
The Banks are uniBank Ghana Limited, The Royal Bank Limited, Beige Bank Limited, Sovereign Bank Limited, and Construction Bank Limited and has appointed
All deposits of the five banks are safe and have been transferred to the Consolidated Bank, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison assured.
