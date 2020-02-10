Allied Health Professions Council clamps down on fake health professionals

Allied Health Professions Council has begun the inspection of licences of health officers in the country to clamp down on fake health professionals in the various hospitals.
According to the Council, many health professionals do not have the requisite licence to operate which is affecting healthcare delivering in the country.
Starting the exercise from the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Allied Health Professions Council Daniel Atta Nyarko in an interview with Citi FM said persons found culpable will be dealt with by the council.
He added that the exercise will allow the authorities at the various hospitals to get their officers licensed as required by law.
Daniel Atta Nyarko also explained that this will help to always have health professionals in good standing attending to patients in the hospitals.
"If you are not licensed and you are working, someone recruited you our exercise is to ensure that those who recruited you are aware that these persons who are working in your facility are not licenced so that the management of these institutions will take the necessary step to get these people registered or licenced to practise, our exercise to make sure people who are practising are in good standing if not we will report to the board and the board will determine the necessary action..."
At the M&G medical diagnostic centre out of eight health officials at the facility, only two have been found to be in good standing.
"As at now what we have seen here means that the people who come here will attend to by only two who are qualified, the other six according to the record are not licensed, so they can not work. They should know the implication of what they are doing and if it continues and we have given the opportunity to regularised and they still unable to do it then the board will take the necessary action."