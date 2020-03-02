Ameen Sangari closed down by management after staff protest

Samuel Takyi becomes second Black Bomber to secure Tokyo 2020 ticket Samuel Takyi has become the second Ghanaian Boxer Bomber to book a place in…

King Faisal lose protest case against WAFA King Faisal FC have been declared losers of their protest case against WAFA.

Deontay Wilder exercises right for trilogy fight against Tyson Fury Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum has confirmed that a third fight between his…

Crystal Palace boss hails match-winner Jordan Ayew Roy Hodgson has praised Jordan Ayew after his latest goal guided Crystal Palace…