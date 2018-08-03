Sack those who misled Akufo-Addo on new Ameri power deal - NDC MP

The Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, Edward Bawa, has called for the dismissal of all those involved in the claims of misleading President President Akufo-Addo in signing the new and revised Ameri power deal.
President Akufo-Addo on July 20, 2018, approved the new and revised AMERI power deal after the government revised the deal which was signed by then government.
The Minority in Parliament have raised serious concerns about the 'revised deal', saying, Ghana will suffer more under the new agreement.
Moments after the concerns were raised, sources close ao the Office of the President said the revised Ameri deal would be canceled due to claims that President Akufo-Addo was misled in signing the deal.
Speaking in an interview on Accra- based Star FM on Friday August 3, monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Mr. Bawa noted that there was a deliberate attempt to outwit Ghanaians, hence, heads must roll.
“If really he was misled and that person is a public officer, then that person shouldn’t have a job, and the President must come out to apologize to Ghanaians”.
The member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament said the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko should be the first person to be sacked.
“First and foremost, my very first guess would be the person who presented the memorandum of understanding to Parliament, the Energy Minister, he is the public officer, the one we pay with our taxes, so he is the first person”.
