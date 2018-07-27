Amissah-Arthur's funeral: President Akufo-Addo arrives to pay last respects

President Nana Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries have arrived at the Accra International Conference Center to pay their last respects to the late former Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.
The President, who will be joined by Vice President Bawumia, members of the Council of State, and top security officials, will file past the mortal remains of the late former vice president ahead of the final funeral service at the same venue.
Watch Video here:
The burial service for the late former Vice-president is being held at the Accra International Conference Center, today, Friday, July 27, 2018.
Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.