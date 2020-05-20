'Apraku My Daughter' passes on

Osofo Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku popularly known as 'Apraku My Daughter' has passed on.
Apraku My Daughter is said to have passed on peacefully in his room at his Kasoa residence on Wednesday afternoon.
Information surrounding Apraku My Daughter's death is still sketchy, however, police have been dispatched to his residence to investigate the cause of his death.
A close aide of the deceased, Prophet Kumchaha, confirmed the unfortunate news on Peace FM's "Wo Haw Ne Sen" program.
According to Kumchacha, he received a call from his former wife that the once-powerful man of God has reportedly kicked the bucket.
"Because I could not wholly accept what his wife told me, I had to drive to his Kasoa residence to find out first hand if indeed Evangelist Kwaku Apraku has passed on . . . and I can confirm right now to you that his lifeless body is lying here on his bed," Kumchacha narrated.