Archbishop of Canterbury visits Mahama

The Archbishop of Canterbury Rt Hon Justin Welby has paid a courtesy call on former president John Mahama.
Welby is currently in Ghana to participate in the 18th plenary meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council taking place in Accra from 11 to 20 February.
The two discussed a wide range of issues including the economic challenges facing Ghana, how the church can contribute towards improving the quality of education and its role in the fight against corruption.
The discussions also focused on climate change, the quest for peace in the world, and the upcoming Nigerian elections.