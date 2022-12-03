Prime News Ghana

Armed robbers kill woman, rob gold dealer in Aprawhem

By Vincent Ashitey
The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for some suspected armed robbers who attacked and murdered a woman at Aprawhem in the Eastern Region.

According to the police, the gang of armed robbers also robbed a gold dealer of some valuables during the attack.

In a statement, the police gave assurance to the general public that the armed robbers will be arrested to face justice.

“The police have since last night embarked on a special operation to arrest a gang of armed robbers who shot a woman at Aprawhem on  December 2, 2022 and also robbed a gold dealer of some valuables.

“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get these thugs arrested to face justice,” the statement said.