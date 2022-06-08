Armed robbers mount blockage next to police barrier, robbed four commercial vehicles 

Armed robbers yesterday mounted a blockage in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.
According to eyewitnesses, the blockage was next to a police barrier.
They explained that the car that the armed robbers used was earlier seen being towed by a KIA truck around 10 pm.
One of the eyewitnesses said they woke to realize the same car was used for the armed robbery in the area.
Passengers of four commercial vehicles were robbed at gunpoint.
Money, mobile phones, and other valuable were taken from the passengers
Kweku Badu, who is a driver of one of the vehicles narrated that the armed robbers came out of the bush with guns with their faces covered.
He said they fired shots and demanded money and went ahead to search everyone and robbed four different cars.