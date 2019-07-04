Arrest of journalists: ModernGhana journalist charged with 'stealing'

Emmanuel Ajarfor who is an editor at ModernGhana an online portal has been hit with some charges by the police.
He is set to be put before court to answer the charge of conspiracy to commit crime, unauthorized access to electronic records and stealing.
Ajarfor and his reporter were arrested last Thursday by National Security operatives.
It later emerged that the two were been accused of cybercrime mainly hacking into emails of other competing websites.
They denied the accusation but his reporter Emmanuel Britwum said he had access to the Peace FM email through one Obeng Manu who works with Peace FM.
Mr Ajarfor was at the Ministries Police Station today, July 4, 2019, where he was hit with all three charges.
Emmanuel Ajarfor after he was released accused the National Security operatives of assault which they denied.
Several Civil Society Organizations and individuals criticized the National Security agency over the incident especially as it adds to the tall list of allegations of torture levelled against the agency by other suspects in different cases.
The case took a new twist when new lawyer to Mr Britwum released a statement on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, indicating that his clients say he was “neither tortured nor brutalised” in any way as alleged.
Ajarfor in an interview with Joy FM on Super Morning Show on July 4, 2019, said he was shocked by his colleague's sudden U-turn on the torture claims.
Also, journalist and legal practitioner Samson Lardi Anyenini who is one of the lawyers representing the two journalists before Mr Britwum’s new lawyer suddenly popped up said the journalist admitted to him five times just five hours before his U-turn that he was “assaulted” and “slapped” by the security operatives.
He wondered what could have caused Mr Britwum to flip as he did within a short period, adding that he was not going to represent such a client.
