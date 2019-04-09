Arsonists attempt to burn VRA pipelines

Some person believed to be arsonist attempted to burn pipelines belonging to the Volta River Authority (VRA) on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
The VRA has confirmed that the lines supply fuel to the generating centre of the Authority at the Tema industrial area.
Reports say VRA’s own fire personnel first spotted flames billowing from the pipelines area Sunday afternoon.
They realized that a suspected person had parked used car tyres on the pipelines and set them ablaze but they quickly extinguished the fire with the support of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.
Public Relations Officer for the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah told Citi news that Police have begun investigating the incident to arrest the culprits.
“On Sunday April 7, some security men doing some regular checks along the pipelines that take one of the generating plants within the Tema enclave discovered that some persons had packed car tyres over some pipelines that were transmitting fuel to the generation plant and had torched these tyres, so the [pipelines] were burning,” Mr. Damoah said.
“This is a very sad development for all of us. It gets more confusing and it gets sadder that as we are facing challenges and working hard to get the people of Ghana out of the challenges that we are facing, there are some very determined persons who also wish that we will stay in the condition for a longer period.Investigations into this development have began,” he added.
Mr. Damoah was, however, quick to add that the gas pipelines could be repaired, adding that the development will not affect power supply “in any way”.
