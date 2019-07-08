Attorney General discontinues case against Volta secessionist group

The Attorney General has discontinued the case involving nine members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) who were allegedly planning on seceding the Volta region from the rest of Ghana.
This development came about in the Commercial Court presided over by Justice Jerome Nkrumah on July 8, 2019.
The State Attorney, Winifred Sarpong informed the court that they have been instructed to withdraw the case.
The three-member panel of the Commercial Court then struck the case out as withdrawn.
They were charged with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.
The panel chaired by Justice Jerome Nkrumah had earlier warned that if the state appeared in court to tell them 'stories' they would live to regret. This was after they accused the state of not providing enough evidence but came up with just 'stories'.
The prosecutor, Mr Fred Awindago, a State Attorney had informed the court that the plan for them to pray for an adjournment to file additional evidence, a similar prayer prosecution made at the previous sitting.
Also, the court was informed that despite granting bail to all nine accused persons including an 85-year-old retired educationist, Kormi Kudzodzi (aka Papavi Hogbedetor), said to be the founder HSGF, they were still in custody.
Background
The group calling itself the HSGF planned to secede the Volta Region from Ghana and declare it as an independent country called Western Togoland.
They claim that the Volta region (Western Togoland) was formerly an independent state before being made to join Ghana in a plebiscite.
Eight of its members were arrested by a combined team of police and military men in a house in Ho while holding a meeting to finalise arrangements to declare the Volta Region an independent state on May 9, 20I9.
When the police intercepted their meeting, they found T-shirts with the inscriptions: “9th May is our day” and “A Citizen of Western Togoland”.
The police also found messages that revealed that Sgt Kwabla, the soldier, had given the group advance messages to hide their weapons due to a pending search by a combined team of the police and the military.
