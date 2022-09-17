Attorney-General files 4 new charges against Aisha Huang

The Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has filed fresh charges against Aisha Huang in respect of mining offences she committed in Ghana between the years 2015 and 2017.
This comes after the Attorney General hinted days ago that Aisha will face prosecution for her past and recent crimes having requested details of evidence compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on her alleged recent offences.
Aisha Huang was arraigned before the Criminal Division of the high court, presided over by Justice Lydia Marfo, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at a virtual court sitting.
Her lawyers repeated their bail application at the high court sitting but the court denied the application, remanded the accused into prison custody and adjourned sitting to October 11, 2022.
In the course of the virtual sitting the Attorney General hinted that he would soon take over the docket from National Security in respect of offences committed by Huang and the three other Chinese nationals accused in this case.
New charges
Huang has been charged with four counts. The first charge is “undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 995)”.
The second charge is “facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 995)”.
The third charge is “illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573)”, and the fourth “entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to Section 20(4) of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573)”.