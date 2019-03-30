Attorney General has all she needs to prosecute Nyantakyi-Kweku Baako

Editor of the New Crusading Guide Kweku Baako Jnr says the office of the Attorney General has all they need to prosecute the former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.
According to Kweku Baako, he is clear in his mind that all document and pieces of evidence needed for the trial have been provided by the Tiger Eye team to the Attorney General for the prosecution of Nyantakyi.
The Tiger Eye PI team last year premiered their investigative piece on Ghana Football, the documentary implicated the Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi for in some fraud and money laundering cases.
After the documentary FIFA sanctioned Kwesi Nyantakyi but Ghana is yet to sanction him for the act.
READ ALSO:
AG defends gov't inability to prosecute Nyantakyi, blames Anas for slow pace
Several Ghanaians sign Anas petition for Nyantakyi prosecution
This week the Attorney General Gloria Akufo also disclosed that Tiger Eye team is yet to provide her office with full evidence for the prosecution
“We will see prosecution; we have made that decision. But we need to have the full evidence and that may impact on what we have in draft now. I am surprised that the impression is being given that somewhat, we are not eager to prosecute. That, in fact, is unfair to this office,” the A-G told the BBC.
“Particularly because we have been dealing directly with Anas and he knows the effort we have been putting in and what we are calling for and the fact that we have indicated what we need to enable us move on, which he has not supplied to us yet,” she added.
But the Tiger Eye team in response said they have provided the Attorney General with all the needed evidence, the team further instituted an online petition platform to put pressure on the Attorney General to act swiftly on the case.
Reacting to the emerging issues from the two-quarters of prosecution on Joy FM, Kweku Baako said:
"If I had prior notice there was going to be this online petition I would have advised against it, the petition is a reflection of certain frustration within Tiger Eye that the thing is so slow paced not much is going on so they reacted that way, sentimentally I understand them but sincerely speaking i think that particular online petition could have been shelved. this apparently has triggered this shadow boxing between people who come from the same corner in terms of prosecution, the A.G's and Tiger Eye have been working together, the day Ahmed was assassinated he had just finish collaborating with the A.G's office over a period of time so they are allies that where the focus should be."
"I'm saying on authority that whatever the A'G's office needs has been delivered that i'm clear in my mind but is the A.G who takes the decision to prosecute or not that's the bottom line," he added
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News