Attorney-General to prosecute Aisha Huang for past, new offences

Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang is set to face prosecution for her past and recent crimes, Prime news understands.
This comes after the Attorney-General requested details of evidence compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on her alleged recent offences.
The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a. Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed, a statement said.
The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018.
There shall be a full prosecution for her alleged new and past offences."
There shall be a full prosecution for her alleged new and past offences.— Office of the Attorney General & Min. of Justice (@Attorney_Ghana) September 6, 2022
It will be recalled that Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017. She was arrested and later deported in 2018 with the state discontinuing the trial against her.
The Chinese ‘galamsey kingpin’ is back in Ghana and has been re-arrested for engaging in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.
She is reported to have sneaked into the country with a Togo Visa.
Aisha and her three accomplices were, on September 2, charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.
They have since been remanded into police custody and are set to re-appear in court on September 14, 2022.
Meanwhile, A member of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee has challenged government to ensure Aisha Huang's prosecution is followed through to its finality
According to Edward Bawa, this would serve as a deterrent to other foreigners who are desirous of engaging in illegal mining.
The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency urged the government to demonstrate seriousness in prosecuting her this time around.
"... she knows that she will come and when they arrest her worst-case scenarios she will use her network to find a way of freeing herself.
That's why she could dare to come back to this country. So I just hope that this time Aisha Huang would be used as an example to other foreigners who engage in these things in our country," Edward Bawa told Joy FM