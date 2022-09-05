Illegal mining: Aisha Huang, 3 others arrested, remanded

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into custody 4 Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities.
Hearing the case Monday, September 5, three suspects, Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei and Huiad Hua pleaded not guilty in court to a charge of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without license.
Aisha Huang, deported in 2018 following her involvement in galamsey activities is facing charges of engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without license, as well as mining without license.
Aisha Huang is reported to have returned to the country under a different name. She reportedly applied for a TogoVisa and went through the borders into Ghana to continue her galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.
The three others with her are said to be selling mining equipment and dealing in gold without a valid licence in Accra.
They were arrested upon Intelligence by the National security.
Aisha Huang’s who appeared in court on Friday could not have her plea heard due to unavailability of a Chinese interpreter and hence remains in police custody.
She was however absent when the case was called.
Presiding judge, Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the suspects into custody to reappear before the court on September 14.