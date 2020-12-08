Awutu Senya East: Hawa Koomson denies being behind Kasoa shooting incident

2020 Election: Nii Lante Vanderpuye arrested Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante…

Ghana goes to the polls today Ghanaians will today, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President…

Yaw Buaben Asamoa loses Adentan seat The incumbent MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa for the Adentan constituency has lost his…

Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Felix Kwakye Ofosu concedes defeat The NDC parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese has in a Facebook…