B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance launches 4th edition of HELEH Africa Week

B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance has launched the 4th edition of their flagship project HELEH Africa Week.
Speaking at the launch, the chairperson of the Alliance, Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr., stated that, “the time has come for us, as people to identify challenges that are depriving the progress in our communities and come together as a community to overcome them. We are all aware of the school of thought that says, Unity is strength; and indeed, if we come together as a people with our institutions, knowledge and competencies to reckon our challenges, none will stand the chance. Our failure to do so is enabling minor challenges that are beyond individual reach to overcome us individually.
Hence, our organization has seen a need to set the pace by making it a prime agenda to work actively to create solutions to problems that face our community this year. We have identified and considered the renovation of the P2C of Korle Bu Child Health Department vis-à-vis embarking on a special blood donation exercise to stock the Korle Bu Blood Bank on the wings of our flagship campaign, the HELEH Africa Health Week from May 1, 2021.
However, our best efforts will not reach maximum effectiveness unless we have the backing of the entire community. We hereby urge institutions, both government and private to rally behind us for the realisation of this noble quest.
This has become relevant because we realized in a recent survey that the state’s premiere health institution needs aid – a facelift, for it to duly maintain its renowned status and standard of quality healthcare delivery. Thus, we have committed the fourth edition of our pan-African health festival; dubbed COV-WEEK RELOADED, to dynamically project the hospital and inspire support from various organisations and key stakeholders for its excellence.
This, we perceive as a strategic move, long overdue, to help equip the Child health department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to provide quality and affordable healthcare for our future leaders who are today’s children, especially in this time of COVID-19, should there be a severe outbreak. Let’s come together to build the Africa we want together! Let have all hands on deck!
This is a B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance collaborated initiative, spearheaded by its health arm, the HELEH Africa Foundation, coordinated by our projects and communications agency, Media Men Global in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.