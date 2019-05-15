Ban on fishing begins today

The ban on fishing which was announced by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission begins today May 15, 2019.
The closed season period is aimed at achieving sustainable fishing and also helping replenish the depleting fish stock in the sea sub-sector due to overexploitation and bad fishing practices.
The Ministry of Fisheries in and Aquaculture Development in consultation with the various stakeholders agreed to impose the ban in two phases for inshore and artisanal fishers from 15 May to 30 June; and industrial fishers from 1 August to 30 September.
Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye who is the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has urged the fisherfolk to strictly adhere to the closed season to make it effective.
“We want to see a very high level of compliance because last year, we were all here when the fishermen complained that we hadn’t had enough consultation with them and, so, by using the word voluntary, what I mean is that we wanted them to do it out of their own will. [The closed season] is a management measure that we are implementing and we will need their compliance, their support, to be able to implement it fully," she told Class FM.
