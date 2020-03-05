Baning of 'accident' vehicles will increase crime rate - MP warns gov't

Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, Alexander Hottordze has warned government of its imminent decision to ban the importation of over-aged and salvaged vehicles in the country.
According to the MP, this action by government can result in an increase in crime rate in Ghana.
The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed government's decision to ban over-aged vehicles in an Accra based radio station, Okay FM last month.
According to him, the decision to ban the importation of over-aged and salvaged cars into the country is to create the enabling environment and market for the many automobile companies about to establish outlets in Ghana. Not only that, but he also said they are the reasons why we have so many accidents on our roads.
With that government has initiated processes in Parliament to ban the importation of overaged and accident vehicles.
The Customs amendments bill currently in Parliament when passed will regulate importation of vehicles.
However, the Minority in Parliament has called for the withdrawal of the bill because of its financial implications and the loss of jobs associated with its implementation.
In response to government's decision, Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, Alexander R Hottordze on Starr FM today, indicated that the bill if passed will create job losses and subsequently result in increase in crime rate in the country
''When they are talking about salvaged vehicles, I mean those vehicles which were involved in accident and maybe something was done on them and sold out. Then also, second-hand vehicles that are beyond 10 years are the over-aged ones, in Ghana today most of the vehicles we ride are salvaged ones. And we can see that this has engaged alot of our youth in the industry. If we should pass a law to move them out where are we sending them?.''
He further indicated that: Look at the crime rate already in the country and we are going to take people out of jobs like we did to the banks? Look at what is happening now, a lot of people died and the crime rate is increasing day in and day out. If the youth are told to go home today, who feeds them and those who depend on them?.''
READ ALSO: Provide scientific evidence that second-hand vehicles are the cause of accidents - ADUG to Kyei Mensah Bonsu
However, the Automobile Dealers Union Ghana (ADUG), had called on government to hold broader consultations with all stakeholders in the automobile industry, regarding the intended regulation and a possible ban on the importation of some category of second-hand and salvaged vehicles.
Currently, overaged vehicles are allowed into the country after payment of penalty.