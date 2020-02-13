Bantamahene's comments may have triggered Bryan Acheampong's reshuffle - Governance expert

A governance expert, Mr Fred Agyarko Oduro says the reshuffle of the former Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong may have been triggered by Bantamahene's comments on insecurity.
The Bantamahene who happens to be Otumfuo's representative drew government’s attention to the increasing spate of insecurity in the region following the murder of a community nurse, Ruth Aman Eshun at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District amongst other security-related issues.
Commenting on the reshuffle of Bryan Acheampong on Uniqq FM today February 13 2020, Mr Agyarko Oduro said the Minister's reshuffle follows comments made by the Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV during the recent town hall meeting held on February 11, 2020, in the Capital of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi
''It seems to be out of the blue, but it shouldn't be too unexpected because of recent comments. Three days ago, a representative of the Otumfuo said during the exercise that the government held in Kumasi. He made comments about insecurity stating questions for which the police have failed to provide answers to the fate of their investigations. So looking at it from this background, and the number of comments made about issues of public safety it is not too unexpected that a decision could be taken about some of these things we are seeing. If this is happening, it shouldn't be too surprising''.
The President, Akufo-Addo has reassigned Bryan Acheampong as Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security.
In a statement released from the Presidency, he is now the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior.
