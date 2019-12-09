Be wise with your prophecies for 2020 – Duncan-Williams advises pastors

The General Overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries (Action Chapel), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has advised Pastors in the Prophetic Ministry to be wise with their prophecies for 2020.
Delivering a sermon at the Maker’s House Chapel International (Destiny Arena) Kwabenya at a service to dedicate the ultra-modern Church building of the Maker’s House Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, said there is a lot at stake for Ghana in the coming year and Prophets have to be circumspect in the way they exercise their prophetic insights.
It has been the trend for years as most pastors ahead of the new year will give prophetic pronouncements to their members and about national happenings.
Some believe the pastors are recently taking advantage of it to make themselves popular.
But advising his colleagues in the Church fraternity Archbishop Duncan-Williams said, “I want to say to those of you in the prophetic office that you need to be very wise in 2020. You will see a lot, but you need to be wise and exercise discretion so you don’t lose your head,”
In a reference to the story of prophet Nathan’s encounter with King David in the Bible in 2 Samuel 12, the Archbishop indicated that “Nathan did not lose his head when he prophesied to King David about the affair with Bath–Sheba”.