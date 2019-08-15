NaCCA to remove BECE from Ghana's educational system

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has disclosed that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will soon be removed from the country’s educational system.
According to the executive secretary of NaCCA, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, BECE has outlived its relevance.
Speaking Starr FM, Dr Armah said there is enough evidence to support the need to introduce a new approach in testing the quality of teaching that pupils receive in Ghanaian schools.
“The nomenclature called BECE will be scrapped totally. An exams will be used to do placements going forward. A criterion reference system will be used, BECE has outlived its usefulness in this country. The reports are there to prove this. The current examination known as the BECE is not Standard.”
He also revealed that “The National Assessment Test will be done at Primary 2, 4, 6 & JHS 2. The end of term exams will not be replaced by the Assessment Test''.
“At primary 2 the children will write the National Assessment Test so we can tell their strengths and weaknesses. When we identify the learning gaps the teachers will have to give such children special attention. Every Ghanaian child would write end of term exams. The precious curriculum is what we describe as the objectivism curriculum. It focused more on what the teacher must achieve. This one focuses on what the children should know”.