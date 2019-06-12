2019 BECE : 14 -year- old candidate missing at Koforidua

A 14-year-old Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate, Valerian Osei-Nyarko is reported missing at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, hence missing four papers.
Valerian Osei-Nyarko who visited his father in Koforidua was put in a bus last Saturday to return to Kumasi where he has been staying with the aunt, to begin the BECE but was said to have got down from a bus at the Koforidua station.
Speaking to Connect FM, the missing boy's father, Joseph Osei-Nyarko said that the boy has been living with his aunt in Kumasi since the death of the wife.
According to the father, the boy, a pupil of Unique Standard Preparatory School in Atonsu, only visited him in Koforidua during vacations and went back to Kumasi whenever school reopens.
“He came to visit me on Thursday, May 30. On Saturday, I personally accompanied him to the co-operative station at about 1:30 pm and bought a ticket of a Kumasi bound bus for him and I left,” Mr Osei-Nyarko recounted.
He said he called the boy’s aunt in the evening to find out if he arrived home safely only to be told he had not come home. Alarmed by the development, the father said he started looking for his son but to no avail.
According to him, he went to the lorry station in Koforidua to check whether the vehicle got to Kumasi.
“We were told at the lorry station at Koforidua that the boy got down from the bus but when it became full and was taking off, they waited but he didn’t show up,” he said.
He added that the station managers then refunded his money to him.
Mr Osei-Nyarko said he reported the matter to the Police in Koforidua, and also caused announcement of a missing person to be made on various radio stations in Koforidua but still hasn't found his son.