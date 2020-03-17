Blame games not the hallmark of effective coordination - GRIDCo to ECG

Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Ebenezer Amankwah, says the statement released by the Electricity Company of Ghana concerning the recent power outages is unfortunate.
The ECG put out a statement yesterday saying that the outages that were experienced in Accra and other places was down to a technical challenge from GRIDCo.
Mr Amankwah says it will be best for both parties to work together and not engage in blame games which will yield nothing.
"It was unfortunate that the ECG will put such a statement out, as far as I am concerned blame games are not the hallmark of effective coordination and leadership. As key players in the power value chain it is appropriate we are always in contact and connected in terms of information flow because the public is looking to us for direction and credibility as far as power is concerned".
He also explained why the light suddenly went off in most parts of Accra on March 16, 2020.
"Yesterday there was a schedule performance test on a new regulating gas station in Tema, so this led to a cessation of gas supply to some power plants in Tema, also as part of the test, Sunon Asogli plant was to shut down at 9 am and restart at 10 am but it encountered some difficulties, so these two incidents led to prolonged outages in the country yesterday," he told Joy
There were prolonged power outages in most part of Accra on March 16, this many fear 'dumsor' is returning but the Energy Minister has calm fears.
GRIDCo undertakes economic dispatch and transmission of electricity from wholesale suppliers (generating companies) to bulk customers, which include the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Mines.