Two Italians deported as gov't increases Covid-19 checks at the airport – Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Oppong Nkrumah has announced that Government yesterday deported two Italians who were identified to have Covid-19.
Speaking at a programme organized by the Information Service Department to educate regional coordinators on the dissemination of information today, 17th March, 2020, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated that “last night, we had reason to return two Italians that came on an Air France flight. We didn’t let them get off the plane, we sent them back to Italy last night because we are increasing checks at our borders and airports to make sure that the importation the Covid-19 seizes.”
The Government has taken stringent measures in the wake of the outbreak in the country. On Sunday, government issued a travel advisory as part of efforts to prevent the importation of the novel Coronavirus into the country.
According to Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, “all travel to Ghana is strongly discouraged until further notice”. He also added that “any traveler, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permits, who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19, will not be admitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction.
Airlines are instructed not to follow such persons to embark. Border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction”.
“There will be a mandatory 14 day self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction.
Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian ports of entry. Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities. Persons determined to be unable to be unable to satisfactory self-quarantine will be quarantined by the state”, he added.
Ghana recorded its first two cases of Coronavirus last Thursday. This was made known in a televised news briefing where the Minister of Health, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu announced that “the individuals involved in the case returned to Ghana, one from Norway and the other from Turkey. Therefore, these are imported cases of Covid-19. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable as we have initiated processes for contact tracing.”
However, director of health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie last Sunday announced that “four more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana. Three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region. This brings the total number of cases reported in the country to six.
This Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated that “any admissible traveler, who exhibits symptoms of Covid-19 will be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.” as he reiterated government's position to work around the clock to make sure the country does not record any more imported case.